Power 100 2021: Rowan Chidgey, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Chidgey, who took on a European remit in September 2020, oversaw strong campaigns, including “Boxheads” for Bud Light, a sponsor of England men’s football, and activity marking the brewing of Budweiser being powered by 100% renewable electricity in the UK. AB InBev Europe recorded double-digit retail growth across its Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois brands, while Mike’s Hard Seltzer came to the UK backed by some funny ads. Chidgey’s favourite was “Stella tips”, which supported 22,000 bar staff by encouraging gratuities. She also found time to write a Campaign piece that took on the masculinity of beer marketing.

