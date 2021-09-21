Power 100 2021: Sam Greenwood, Kraft Heinz

A debutant in the Power 100, Greenwood joined Kraft Heinz from Mondelez at the end of last year. She reports directly to Northern Europe president Jojo de Noronha, and leads teams with full P&L, marketing and innovation responsibilities. Greenwood has overseen the launch of the company’s first range of vegan sauces as it seeks to stay relevant to changing consumer tastes. Her focus now is on launching more accessible plant-based ranges.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list