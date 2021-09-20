Power 100 2021: Samuel Day, Confused.com

It has been an eventful year for Day, who has not only produced a fitter Confused.com, but has become fitter (and vegetarian) himself. Recently acquired by RVU, the brand has grown profits by 40%, which, Day says: “I’d like to think is attributed to the success of our marketing strategy.” Helping customers during a time of genuine confusion has clearly resonated. “The resilience, creativity and belief in what we’re doing has carried us through and only brought us more success,” he adds. “Financial wellbeing has never been so important to customers, which means that our mission and messages are resonating more than ever.”

