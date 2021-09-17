Staff
Power 100 2021: Sara Bennison, Nationwide

Chief product and marketing officer, Nationwide.

Sara Bennison
Sara Bennison

Bennison describes the past 12 months as a “year of three halves”. First, Nationwide adapted to deliver services to customers, such as Covid-19 financial support; second, it fostered greater levels of diversity, inclusivity and respect within communities by working with football associations; and third, it launched products to help homebuyers and savers coming out of lockdown. But in the action-oriented style that has come to define Bennison as a marketer, Nationwide’s response to rising levels of abuse towards its colleagues during the pandemic was resolute – its campaigning led to the government’s Sentencing Council treating abuse aimed at workers as a defined offence with stricter sentencing.

