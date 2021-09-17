Staff
Power 100 2021: Sarah Booth, Ovo Energy

Director of brand and marketing, Ovo Energy.

Sarah Booth
By her own admission, it’s not the “sexy part of marketing”, but Booth is proud of how her team made sure customers across Ovo and sister brand SSE Energy Services understood the help on offer during the pandemic. Over the past 12 months, Booth says a partnership with Channel 4 Weather has provided a way to “explore the connection between renewable power and our great British weather”, while a tie-up with CityBikes will support “zero-carbon living in culture”. With COP26 on the horizon, Booth says the brand will do “something exciting” to make the historic event “more relatable” to the public.

