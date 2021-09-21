Power 100 2021: Sarah Koppens, Birds Eye

Koppens has wasted no time in getting back into the fold after an eight-year hiatus from the marketing industry. Joining Birds Eye shortly before the first lockdown happened, Koppens prioritised nurturing all the great talent in her team despite being forced to work remotely. A recent highlight has been the campaign for Birds Eye’s Green Cuisine and the brand’s Team GB Olympics sponsorship, which was conceived, developed and activated in just five months. Next up, the brand is set to step up both its meat-free and sustainability efforts.

