Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Sarah Koppens, Birds Eye

Marketing director, Birds Eye.

Sarah Koppens
Sarah Koppens

Koppens has wasted no time in getting back into the fold after an eight-year hiatus from the marketing industry. Joining Birds Eye shortly before the first lockdown happened, Koppens prioritised nurturing all the great talent in her team despite being forced to work remotely. A recent highlight has been the campaign for Birds Eye’s Green Cuisine and the brand’s Team GB Olympics sponsorship, which was conceived, developed and activated in just five months. Next up, the brand is set to step up both its meat-free and sustainability efforts.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now