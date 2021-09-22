Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Sarah Warby, Nando's

Chief customer officer, Nando's UK and Ireland.

Sarah Warby
Sarah Warby

Warby, who held senior marketing roles at Sainsbury’s and Heineken before a stint as chief executive at sex toy retailer Lovehoney, joined Nando’s in February. A clue to her aspirations comes when she says she’s looking forward to using the chicken restaurant’s “magnetic charm to do even more good in the world”. Warby will no doubt be hoping for a quieter rest of the year following Nando’s high-profile closure of restaurants due to supply shortages, described by its Twitter feed as a “bit of a mare”.

