Power 100 2021: Sarah Warby, Nando's

Warby, who held senior marketing roles at Sainsbury’s and Heineken before a stint as chief executive at sex toy retailer Lovehoney, joined Nando’s in February. A clue to her aspirations comes when she says she’s looking forward to using the chicken restaurant’s “magnetic charm to do even more good in the world”. Warby will no doubt be hoping for a quieter rest of the year following Nando’s high-profile closure of restaurants due to supply shortages, described by its Twitter feed as a “bit of a mare”.

