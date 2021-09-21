Power 100 2021: Shadi Halliwell, Pizza Express

Halliwell joined Pizza Express this year to breathe new life into the flagging casual dining chain. An experienced marketer, having worked at Harvey Nichols, O2 and, most recently, Three as chief marketing officer, Halliwell got straight to work. She has already revamped the restaurant chain’s photography, social content and website. The focus for the next 12 months, she says, “will be food innovation, digital transformation and taking more creative risks”. Pizza Express will also develop its brand personality; July’s “Oh balls” out-of-home ad offers a demonstration of its fresh tone of voice.

