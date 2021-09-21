Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Shadi Halliwell, Pizza Express

Chief customer officer, Pizza Express.

Shadi Halliwell
Shadi Halliwell

Halliwell joined Pizza Express this year to breathe new life into the flagging casual dining chain. An experienced marketer, having worked at Harvey Nichols, O2 and, most recently, Three as chief marketing officer, Halliwell got straight to work. She has already revamped the restaurant chain’s photography, social content and website. The focus for the next 12 months, she says, “will be food innovation, digital transformation and taking more creative risks”. Pizza Express will also develop its brand personality; July’s “Oh balls” out-of-home ad offers a demonstration of its fresh tone of voice.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now