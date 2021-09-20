Staff
Power 100 2021: Sharry Cramond, M&S

Marketing director (food and hospitality), Marks & Spencer.

Sharry Cramond
Sharry Cramond

Cramond’s year has been packed. It ranged from launching an in-house creative team to handle creation and production of all ad assets, to tripling the length of its annual food-quality campaign. She even found time to publish her first book, Win Your Own Lottery. In her day job, Cramond’s most interesting move was the launch of an advertiser-funded TV series in collaboration with ITV called Cooking with the Stars. Cramond tells Campaign the show is designed to “accelerate” the customer trend of the “broader shop” as the UK emerges from lockdown.

