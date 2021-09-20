Power 100 2021: Sharry Cramond, M&S

Cramond’s year has been packed. It ranged from launching an in-house creative team to handle creation and production of all ad assets, to tripling the length of its annual food-quality campaign. She even found time to publish her first book, Win Your Own Lottery. In her day job, Cramond’s most interesting move was the launch of an advertiser-funded TV series in collaboration with ITV called Cooking with the Stars. Cramond tells Campaign the show is designed to “accelerate” the customer trend of the “broader shop” as the UK emerges from lockdown.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list