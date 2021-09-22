Power 100 2021: Sheena Sauvaire, Net-a-Porter

Now more than a year into her role at Net-a-Porter, Sauvaire led a global campaign in April, “Ready-to-wear?”, to reflect a new customer strategy. She describes it as a “call to arms” as shoppers emerge into freedom. Activity includes ads starring diverse creatives and the brand’s first TikTok challenge. Sauvaire’s ecommerce focus honed at Belstaff was evident too: the brand launched Net-a-Porter Live, a live-stream channel merging entertainment and commerce.

