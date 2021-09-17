Power 100 2021: Simon Baugh, GCS

Earlier this month the government appointed Baugh, previously the director of communications for the Home Office, to this new £140,000 role, which was created as part of the “Reshaping of GCS” programme. Baugh joined the Home Office last February after a six-month stint at the former Department for Exiting the European Union, which ended after the long-awaited Brexit finally took place on 31 January 2020. Before that he held roles at the Department for Transport and Heathrow Airport. He replaces Alex Aiken as the government’s top marketer. Aiken will retain his executive director job title and remain part of the GCS leadership team, but will focus specifically on the Union, security and international issues.

