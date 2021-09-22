Staff
Power 100 2021: Simon Morris, Amazon

Vice-president of global creative, Amazon.

Simon Morris
Simon Morris

Morris is the creative supremo at the behemoth that is Amazon, and has been for the past seven years. Under his creative leadership, the Amazon brand has grown stronger than ever. Morris’ creative highlights across the past year have been the launch of the 2020 global Christmas campaign “Ballerina”, and receiving an Emmy nomination for the Alexa Super Bowl campaign. However, Morris believes the most meaningful moment has been the launch of Amazon’s “climate pledge”. “I feel like it is the most important thing I’ve been a part of in my career,” he says.

