Power 100 2021: Stephen Vowles, Barclays UK

Chief marketing officer, Barclays UK.

Stephen Vowles
Barclays’ marketing continues to try to help customers have a better relationship with money. Its big investment this year was a fun, surreal campaign by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London to launch the bank’s Moneyverse platform, which helps customers take control of their finances. Vowles is focused on future-proofing the brand by ensuring it can work in an agile and flexible way. He adds: “In a world of accelerating digital adoption, the capability to deliver personalised customer and prospect journeys, mediated by marketing technology, will be critical to a brand’s success.”

