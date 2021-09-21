Staff
Power 100 2021: Tina Koehler, Audi

Director of marketing, digital and customer analytics, Audi.

Koehler has a strong digital heritage, having previously been head of UK marketing at Amazon. Now, she is concentrating on digitally transforming Audi. The car marque has been making its digital platforms and data work harder and has recorded a significant increase in leads as a result. A fresh brand strategy and brand campaign have placed customers at the forefront, while the next challenge is working on new ways for customers to buy and own cars as consumer behaviour patterns change.

