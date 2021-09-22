Power 100 2021: Tom Wallis, Gousto

Wallis hired Mother last September to create advertising for the recipe box brand, after a pitch also involving Wieden & Kennedy and Neverland. This resulted, in January, in the launch of the frenetic, musically multifarious campaign “Give it some”, which Wallis describes as the “most impactful iteration of our brand platform”.

He also led the PR campaign “Cookstarter”, which aimed to celebrate the diversity of the UK’s food culture by supporting independent restaurants. “I’ve loved seeing this articulation of our brand attitude and spirit,” Wallis says.

A boom in demand for home food options helped Gousto to its first year of profitability, which is a major source of pride for Wallis, and the business plans to double its workforce to 2000 by next year.

Although brand awareness is up, growing this further is still a priority in the coming year, along with boosting brand love and “continuing to assert our leadership in choice” – a reference to Gousto’s focus on increased customisation.

