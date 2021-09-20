Power 100 2021: Yilmaz Erceyes, Premier Foods

Erceyes outlines three key priorities Premier Foods made – and realised – over the past 12 months: “keeping colleagues safe”, maintaining food deliveries to “ensure shelves are stacked” and continuing to deliver against “core business strategies of brand building and innovation”. And while it has been a year of “tests and challenges”, Premier Foods continued to boost investment. Six of its big brands were supported by TV campaigns, up from four in the previous year, and innovations have boosted sales, “translating into strong financial results but also setting us up well for the coming year”.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list