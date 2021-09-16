Power 100 2021: Zaid Al-Qassab, Channel 4

It has been a landmark year for Channel 4 and Al-Qassab. He helped roll out a new “Future4” strategy, which outlines how the public-service broadcaster will move towards streaming and digital-first content in the coming years. He is proud of C4’s work on the Tokyo Paralympics and the impressive growth of its youth-focused social channels and BVOD All 4, adding: “Our drama It’s a Sin was our biggest-ever success on streaming and had an impact, with HIV testing doubling in the LGBTQ+ community.” Against the backdrop of possible privatisation for C4, Al-Qassab will play a key role in embedding Future4.

