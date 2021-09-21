Staff
Power 100 2021: Zoe Harris, On the Beach

Chief customer officer, On the Beach.

Harris left her dual roles at GoCompare and AutoSave in January for On the Beach, only for the company to opt out of selling summer holidays this year due to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19. It was “a fascinating opportunity to put pragmatic purpose into action”, she says. Part of this “action” was the travel brand’s TV ads featuring Iggy Pop – although Harris is now seeking a new creative shop after an “amicable” split with Uncommon. She says her challenge now is “leveraging increased consideration, intent and recommendation in the post-Covid world”.

