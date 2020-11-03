Power 100: the leading media and tech marketers

Zaid Al-Qassab

Chief marketing officer, Channel 4

Al-Qassab joined Channel 4 in June 2019 as chief marketing officer, with additional responsibility for the broadcaster’s diversity and inclusion strategy.

Read the full profile



Graham Bednash

Consumer marketing director, Google UK

With the pandemic pushing Bednash to “move faster and rethink everything”, Google’s marketing has shifted to focus on supporting features such as Covid-19 resources on Search and Google Classroom.

Read the full profile



Benjamin Braun

Chief marketing officer, Europe, Samsung

Braun has used both the professional and personal pressures of the coronavirus lockdown to bolster his reputation as an intellectual leader.

Read the full profile



Kerris Bright

Chief customer officer, Europe, BBC

With Bright’s help, the broadcaster has stepped up to demonstrate its value during a national crisis.

Read the full profile



Danielle Crook-Davies

Vice-president, EMEA, marketing, Netflix

With almost three years in post (and six at Netflix) Crook-Davies has seen the streaming service balloon, reaching 61.5 million subscribers in EMEA.

Read the full profile



Omar Gurnah

Head of marketing, Uber and Uber eats

Gurnah, a former presenter on Channel 4’s T4, joined the transport tech business last April, working across its ride-hailing and food-delivery brands, which, he says, present “completely different sets of challenges”, in terms of regulatory landscapes and audiences.

Read the full profile

Pete Jeavons

Group brand and consumer marketing director, BT

Jeavons has been BT’s top marketer since last September and was appointed permanently as group brand director in May, adding to his existing role of overseeing marketing for BT Consumer and EE.

Read the full profile

Trevor Johnson

Head of marketing, global business solutions, Europe, TikTok

“Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy, and at the height of lockdown that’s something people were craving,” Johnson says. Looking ahead, TikTok will be seeking more ways to contribute, through compelling and effective mobile video advertising.

Read the full profile

Debbie Klein

Group chief marketing, corporate affairs and people officer, Sky

Since joining Sky in June 2018, Klein has seen huge change, not least Comcast’s purchase of the firm from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Klein, who had worked for Engine Group for 19 years, already knew Sky well as a client of 12 years.

Read the full profile

Nicola Mendelsohn

Vice-president, EMEA, Facebook

Mendelsohn argues that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are effective at brand-building as well as performance marketing, and evangelises about “discovery commerce”.

Read the full profile

Kenny Mitchell

Chief marketing officer, Snap

Since Mitchell joined Snap in April 2019, he has established a global marketing organisation and overseen the launch of Snap’s first global consumer marketing campaign, “Real friends”

Read the full profile

Simon Morris

Vice-president, global creative director, Amazon

Personal highlights over the past year include Amazon's 2019 Christmas ads and the Emmy-nominated 2020 campaign “What did we do before Alexa?”, starring Ellen DeGeneres, which has become the most-watched Super Bowl ad.

Read the full profile

Niamh O'Reilly

Director, consumer marketing EMEA, Twitter

O'Reilly's to-do list for the coming year is to show “the wit, the charm, the humour and the honesty” of Twitter, through campaigns such as People’s Tweets, which highlights witty posts.

Read the full profile

Olga Puzanova

Head of consumer marketing, Spotify

Puzanova says “driving brand love via culturally relevant storytelling”, with campaigns such as nostalgia-fuelled “Listen like you used to”, is work she’s extremely proud of.

Read the full profile

Rufus Radcliffe

Chief marketing officer and director of direct-to-consumer, ITV

Shortlisted by The Marketing Society for the 2020 Bravest Marketing Leader of the Year, Radcliffe led an initiative for which one of ITV’s biggest shows was interrupted to spread a message about mental health. Since the publication of the Power 100 list, Radcliffe has been promoted to head of ITV's new on-demand unit.

Read the full profile

Nishma Robb

Director of brand and reputation marketing, Google

In 2019 Robb’s remit was expanded, with responsibility for Google’s brand and reputation added to her previous role as ads marketing director.

Read the full profile

Bozoma Saint-John

Chief marketing officer, Netflix

Probably the world’s most rockstar marketer, Saint-John is back on brand at Netflix after a spell in the agency world at Endeavor.

Read the full profile

Cilesta Van Doorn

Executive director of brand and marketing, Virgin Media

Van Doorn says: “We aim to put our brand purpose at the heart and centre of everything we do and, as a result of Covid-19, we had the opportunity to show what the Virgin Media brands stand for.”

Read the full profile

See the full Campaign Power 100 feature