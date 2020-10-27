Power 100: meet the top finance marketers

Sara Bennison

Chief product and marketing officer, Nationwide

Before the Covid-19 crisis struck, one of Bennison's highlights was helping to get the nation saving with the "Pay day save day" campaign, which, in her words, used "comedy rather than sanctimony" to create behaviour change.

AJ Coyne

Head of consumer marketing, Klarna

A new entrant to the annual Power 100, Coyne has helped the brand launch a new shopping service through its app and encouraged customers to spend responsibly.

Leanne Cutts

Group head of marketing, HSBC

To support customers during the Covid-19 crisis, Cutts has helped create a chatbot to respond to enquiries through social media, as well as run webinars and other digital experiences.

Samuel Day

Chief marketing officer, Confused.com

One of the more positive stories in a year full of negativity, Day and his team grew the brand's half-year profit by 55% during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mark Evans

Marketing director, Direct Line Group

Not only did Evans orchestrate a new campaign for the brand after retiring the longstanding Winston Wolfe character, he has also raised £500,000 for Stand up to Cancer through his Sprintathon charity.

Adrian Farina

Senior vice-president, head of marketing, Europe, Visa

Having focused on championing local shops through its #whereyoushopmatters concept, Visa plans to move this to "helping them adapt to the post-pandemic reality" in the coming year.

Andy Hancock

Chief customer officer, Moneysuperkmarket.com

The brand has put a focus on helping customers take control of their finances through a series of small steps. It also launched the "Money calm bull" ad campaign this year.

Zoe Harris

Chief marketing officer, GoCompare Group, and chief executive, AutoSave

GoCompare split opinion last year with its revival of Gio Compario, who was no longer singing opera in the brand's first ad by Droga5 London.

Margaret Jobling

Chief marketing officer, NatWest Group

Jobling joined the banking company after leaving Centrica, which went through a restructure that resulted in 5,000 job cuts.

Catherine Kehoe

Chief customer officer, Lloyds Banking Group

Kehoe is responsible for all 13 of the UK's largest bank's brands, leads a team of more than 500 marketers and manages a budget of more than £300m.

Pete Markey

Chief marketing officer, TSB

During the Covid-19 crisis, the brand launched a "People helping people" campaign, featuring TSB colleagues. This included offering repayment holidays and changing overdraft pricing as well as offering loans to small businesses.

Alex Naylor

Managing director, marketing communications, Barclays

Naylor led the launch of the "Make money work for you" platform in late 2019, to help customers have a better relationship with money – an initiative that became all the more relevant this year.

Raja Rajamannar

Global chief marketing officer, Mastercard

Advanced crisis game-planning helped Mastercard to make the right moves as the world was hit by coronavirus, Rajamannar says. He has worked on developing contingency plans for a whole range of situations that proved useful.

Director of marketing, Santander UK

Sherwood was appointed as the permanent successor to Keith Moor in May after a year as interim chief marketer and a total of 14 years working for the bank.

Mark Vile

Chief marketing officer, Comparethemarket.com

The brand hosted a series of virtual gigs over the summer to lift the nation's mood during lockdown, which included a reunion between Take That and Robbie Williams.

Stephen Vowles

Managing director, head of marketing, Barclays UK

Vowles is particularly proud of Barclays' "strong response" to Covid: it was the first bank to produce ads featuring colleagues talking to camera, giving reassurances about managing finances online or over the phone during lockdown.

