Power 100: meet the top finance marketers

Sara Bennison
Chief product and marketing officer, Nationwide
Before the Covid-19 crisis struck, one of Bennison's highlights was helping to get the nation saving with the "Pay day save day" campaign, which, in her words, used "comedy rather than sanctimony" to create behaviour change.
AJ Coyne
Head of consumer marketing, Klarna
A new entrant to the annual Power 100, Coyne has helped the brand launch a new shopping service through its app and encouraged customers to spend responsibly.
Leanne Cutts
Group head of marketing, HSBC
To support customers during the Covid-19 crisis, Cutts has helped create a chatbot to respond to enquiries through social media, as well as run webinars and other digital experiences.
Samuel Day
Chief marketing officer, Confused.com
One of the more positive stories in a year full of negativity, Day and his team grew the brand's half-year profit by 55% during the coronavirus lockdown.
Mark Evans
Marketing director, Direct Line Group
Not only did Evans orchestrate a new campaign for the brand after retiring the longstanding Winston Wolfe character, he has also raised £500,000 for Stand up to Cancer through his Sprintathon charity.
Adrian Farina
Senior vice-president, head of marketing, Europe, Visa
Having focused on championing local shops through its #whereyoushopmatters concept, Visa plans to move this to "helping them adapt to the post-pandemic reality" in the coming year.
Andy Hancock
Chief customer officer, Moneysuperkmarket.com
The brand has put a focus on helping customers take control of their finances through a series of small steps. It also launched the "Money calm bull" ad campaign this year.
Zoe Harris
Chief marketing officer, GoCompare Group, and chief executive, AutoSave
GoCompare split opinion last year with its revival of Gio Compario, who was no longer singing opera in the brand's first ad by Droga5 London.
Margaret Jobling
Chief marketing officer, NatWest Group
Jobling joined the banking company after leaving Centrica, which went through a restructure that resulted in 5,000 job cuts.
Catherine Kehoe
Chief customer officer, Lloyds Banking Group
Kehoe is responsible for all 13 of the UK's largest bank's brands, leads a team of more than 500 marketers and manages a budget of more than £300m.
Pete Markey
Chief marketing officer, TSB
During the Covid-19 crisis, the brand launched a "People helping people" campaign, featuring TSB colleagues. This included offering repayment holidays and changing overdraft pricing as well as offering loans to small businesses.
Alex Naylor
Managing director, marketing communications, Barclays
Naylor led the launch of the "Make money work for you" platform in late 2019, to help customers have a better relationship with money – an initiative that became all the more relevant this year.
Raja Rajamannar
Global chief marketing officer, Mastercard
Advanced crisis game-planning helped Mastercard to make the right moves as the world was hit by coronavirus, Rajamannar says. He has worked on developing contingency plans for a whole range of situations that proved useful.
Dan Sherwood
Director of marketing, Santander UK
Sherwood was appointed as the permanent successor to Keith Moor in May after a year as interim chief marketer and a total of 14 years working for the bank.
Mark Vile
Chief marketing officer, Comparethemarket.com
The brand hosted a series of virtual gigs over the summer to lift the nation's mood during lockdown, which included a reunion between Take That and Robbie Williams.
Stephen Vowles
Managing director, head of marketing, Barclays UK
Vowles is particularly proud of Barclays' "strong response" to Covid: it was the first bank to produce ads featuring colleagues talking to camera, giving reassurances about managing finances online or over the phone during lockdown.
