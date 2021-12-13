The power of insight-led storytelling

Skipton, the UK’s fourth largest building society, recently launched a TV ad campaign as part of a long-term strategic and creative brand platform, developed by leading integrated agency, Jaywing.

In an exclusive video interview for Campaignlive, we spoke to Jaywing’s director of strategy and planning Adrian Langford, senior art director Matt Eastwood and senior copywriter Dan Madden, as well as Skipton Building Society’s head of marketing Lynne Cook, and TV producer Paula Mackersey, to uncover the ins and outs of the brand platform.

Join us for a behind the scenes look into the making of the ad, explore the power of emotive positioning and insight-led storytelling, and learn all this and more:

What does Skipton’s creative brand platform involve?

What is insight-led storytelling and why is it key for brands such as Skipton Building Society?

How was the ‘meaningful giving’ concept conceived?

Why was TV chosen as the main channel?

What next for Skipton’s brand journey?

