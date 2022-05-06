PR Agency of the Year 2021: FleishmanHillard US

FleishmanHillard had a stellar year in 2021, reporting its strongest revenue performance in its history. It retained the majority of its major clients, handled a raft of new assignments, grew its new business wins and achieved a 90% overall close rate, its highest in the past decade.

The agency said it went beyond obvious solutions, uncovering opportunities to give the world what it didn’t know it needed. It focused on strengthening relations and innovation across culture, communities and industries underlined by guiding principles such as "seek new and different ideas" and "think boldly".

This thinking came to life across a number of campaigns, with standout work including the launch of a full-on content studio for Neutrogena, inspiring consumers to make life-saving changes to their skin health routines. In the Philippines, its work for ice cream brand Selecta enabled people to share happy moments during lockdown, and it infused an element of romance into home improvement with Lowe’s.

FleishmanHillard also increased its overall headcount and formed a partnership with All Elite Wrestling, a minority-owned pro-wrestling league founded in 2019.

Judges said there was a huge amount of achievement, with some great business wins and creative on display.

Silver: Weber Shandwick, US

Bronze: Material, Japan

Shortlisted:

Golin, US

Icon Agency, Australia

Pomp & Circumstance PR, Canada

