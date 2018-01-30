Simon Gwynn
Premier Foods appoints new UK marketing boss

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods has promoted Yilmaz Erceyes to UK marketing director, replacing the outgoing Helen Warren-Piper.

Erceyes joined Premier Foods in 2015 and is currently brand director for cooking suaces and desserts, looking after brands including Homepride, Loyd Grossman, Sharwood’s, Ambrosia and Angel Delight.

Before joining, he spent 15 years at Procter & Gamble, initially in process control, and later in a series of marketing roles.

He will take up the new role in April when the incumbent, Helen Warren-Piper, joins Mars Petcare sales director for Mars Pet Nutrition UK. Erceyes will head a 120-strong team spanning brand management, innovation, insights and R&D.

Alex Whitehouse, managing director, UK at Premier Foods, said: "Yilmaz’s strong strategic capabilities, leadership experience and entrepreneurial spirit make him a perfect fit.

"He has demonstrated a strong track record in contemporising our portfolio of loved British brands, making them more relevant to today's consumers through programmes of insightful, consumer focused new product development. He was also instrumental in the turnaround of the Batchelors brand and in building our successful partnership with Nissin Foods.

"I am particularly delighted to be promoting to this senior role from within the business, which is a great illustration of the strength of our talent pipeline."

