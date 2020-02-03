Premier Inn calls creative review as it parts ways with Lucky Generals

Premier Inn and Lucky Generals have ended their relationship as the hotel brand has called a pitch for its advertising account.

The review follows Tamara Strauss joining as global brand marketing director in November last year.

Premier Inn said it will directly approach agencies that it "believes mirror its brand values" to take part in the process. Lucky Generals has declined to repitch.

Lucky Generals won Premier Inn’s £15m ad account in 2016 and its first work for the brand premiered that year. The "Great place to start" campaign paid tribute to films such as 1988’s Working Girl and Wes Anderson’s canon.

But Premier Inn has not released any new above-the-line advertising for nearly two years and in recent months its marketing team has seen departures including chief marketing officer Nathalie Pomroy.

Strauss said: "As the business grows its strengths internationally, this is an ideal opportunity to bring a new agency on board and we are really looking forward to meeting with the agencies we approach directly with this exciting brief.

"Lucky Generals have worked with Premier Inn for a number of years now and have done a great job in helping us maintain our position as the UK’s best-loved hotel brand. We wish them the very best for the future."

Strauss joins Premier Inn from Hilton Hotels & Resorts, where she was interim director for destination marketing and ecommerce for five months. Before that, she was head of marketing at easyJet Holidays, also for five months. Strauss has also worked as marketing director at Royal Caribbean International.

Premier Inn parent company Whitbread has reported a UK sales decline for consecutive quarters in 2019. In 2018, it sold Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola for £3.9bn.