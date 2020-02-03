Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Premier Inn calls creative review as it parts ways with Lucky Generals

Review follows Tamara Strauss joining as global brand marketing director in November.

Premier Inn: Lucky Generals' first ad
Premier Inn: Lucky Generals' first ad

Premier Inn and Lucky Generals have ended their relationship as the hotel brand has called a pitch for its advertising account. 

The review follows Tamara Strauss joining as global brand marketing director in November last year. 

Premier Inn said it will directly approach agencies that it "believes mirror its brand values" to take part in the process. Lucky Generals has declined to repitch. 

Lucky Generals won Premier Inn’s £15m ad account in 2016 and its first work for the brand premiered that year. The "Great place to start" campaign paid tribute to films such as 1988’s Working Girl and Wes Anderson’s canon

But Premier Inn has not released any new above-the-line advertising for nearly two years and in recent months its marketing team has seen departures including chief marketing officer Nathalie Pomroy. 

Strauss said: "As the business grows its strengths internationally, this is an ideal opportunity to bring a new agency on board and we are really looking forward to meeting with the agencies we approach directly with this exciting brief.

"Lucky Generals have worked with Premier Inn for a number of years now and have done a great job in helping us maintain our position as the UK’s best-loved hotel brand. We wish them the very best for the future."

Strauss joins Premier Inn from Hilton Hotels & Resorts, where she was interim director for destination marketing and ecommerce for five months. Before that, she was head of marketing at easyJet Holidays, also for five months. Strauss has also worked as marketing director at Royal Caribbean International. 

Premier Inn parent company Whitbread has reported a UK sales decline for consecutive quarters in 2019. In 2018, it sold Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola for £3.9bn.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020