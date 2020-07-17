Emmet McGonagle
Premier Inn hires Leo Burnett London

The agency won the hotel chain's business following a pitch process conducted predominantly remotely.

Premier Inn: brand is reopening hotels amid Covid-19
Premier Inn has picked Leo Burnett London as its creative agency, following a four-month competitive pitch process that mainly took place virtually. 

The agency will be responsible for Premier Inn’s above-the-line advertising as the hotel chain continues the phased reopening of its sites amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

Incumbent agency Lucky Generals declined to repitch for the account, ending its four-year relationship with the hotel group earlier this year. 

"Premier Inn is a truly iconic British brand and we are absolutely delighted to 'check in' Leo Burnett London at this important stage of our journey as we develop an integrated approach as we reconnect with our leisure and B2B customers, as well our 35,000 team members, who engage with our customers every day," Tamara Strauss, global brand marketing director, said.

UM handles Premier Inn owner Whitbread's media planning and buying account. 

Charlie Rudd, chief executive of Leo Burnett, added: "Over the past few months some brands have been playing a linchpin role in people’s lives. This is absolutely the case for Premier Inn, which has been meeting people’s most fundamental needs supporting key workers, charities and community groups.  

"As the hospitality industry reopens its doors, the hotel brands that will win are the ones that embrace bold creativity and change. We look forward to helping Premier Inn reconnect with its customers through populist creativity." 

Lucky Generals created Premier Inn ads including "Still got it" in 2016 and "The presentation" in 2017. The hotel group has not released any brand ads for nearly two years.

