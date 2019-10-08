Premier Inn opens 'Pillow fight club'

Premier Inn is opening a "Pillow fight club" that we’re really not supposed to be telling you about.

The hotel chain has announced the launch with a Fight Club spoof that explains the eight simple rules of the activation.

It marks the introduction of new pillows across Premier Inn's 800 hotels, with the product also available to purchase.

The 400,000 old pillows will be used in "Pillow fight clubs" in Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London, with the latter taking place in Soho on 18 October. The pillows will then go on to be recycled.

Visitors will be schooled on the rules, learn the technique in a training area, then enter the ring to square up against their companion in an attempt to make it to the top of the leader board.

Sarah Simpson, head of product at Premier Inn, said: "Pillow fights are one of the few childhood ‘sports’ people can take through to adulthood and still be good at. Because of this, we thought 'Pillow fight club' would be the perfect way to use leftover pillows before they’re recycled and bring families together to have some fun."