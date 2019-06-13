Gurjit Degun
Premier League appoints FCB Inferno to creative account

Incumbent VMLY&R did not repitch.

Premier League: former Manchester United manager José Mourinho appeared in ad

The Premier League has picked FCB Inferno to work on its ad account after a competitive pitch.

England's top football competition called the pitch in January and three-year incumbent VMLY&R did not repitch.

FCB Inferno will help the Premier League promote the work it does with primary schools, as well as other football-based initiatives aimed at young people, including Premier League Kicks.

The agency will also highlight the impact the organisation has within communities in the UK.

VMLY&R (in its previous incarnation of Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R) won the Premier League business in 2016 as the body's first agency of record. The appointment followed the end of a long-running title sponsorship deal with Barclays, prompting the Premier League to appoint an ad agency to leverage its "clean brand". 

Will Brass, head of sales and marketing at the Premier League, said: "We’re entering an exciting phase of our development, as we continue to build on the clean brand positioning that was created in 2016. As one of the most popular sports competitions in the world, we are aware of the influence and responsibilities we have and are determined to continue to use that influence as a force for good.

"FCB Inferno offer both brave thinking and an innate understanding of our unique positioning, and we are excited to see how we can work together to amplify the positive contribution that the Premier League makes."

