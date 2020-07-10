Premier League's empty seats to be wrapped by CSM Live

Following the return of football without fans in the stands, all 20 Premier League stadiums are to see their lower tiers of seating covered in giant wraps.

The coverings are banners wrapped over seats to create a canvas for messaging. Stadium wraps will be designed by each club and Premier League said they aim to improve the environment both visually and acoustically, as well as creating consistency across the tournament.

Media exposure of these banners has been valued higher per match for sponsors than the LED perimeter boards. Across Premier League clubs, Nielsen’s Whitespace Valuation gave a global value of between £700,000 and £2m per match. Designs include sponsor branding, club messaging and giant mosaics.

Working closely with the Premier League and its clubs, CSM Live has been planning, producing and installing the large-scale coverings.

Alastair Bewick, chief executive of CSM Live, said: "The return of the Premier League was a massive cultural moment in the UK and we were pleased to play a part in supporting its restart. It was a significant piece of work, given the speed of the turnaround and the scale of the operation.

"The amount of branding we’ve produced is enough to cover the entirety of Green Park. We are thrilled with the outcome and it’s great to see elite-level football back up and running across the UK."

The Premier League returned on 17 June and the remaining fixtures are taking place over the course of the next month in a condensed schedule, with the season concluding on 26 July.