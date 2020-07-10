Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Premier League's empty seats to be wrapped by CSM Live

Advertising and key messaging will be displayed in lower tiers of stadiums.

Premier League: 20 stadiums will be installing seat coverings
Premier League: 20 stadiums will be installing seat coverings

Following the return of football without fans in the stands, all 20 Premier League stadiums are to see their lower tiers of seating covered in giant wraps.

The coverings are banners wrapped over seats to create a canvas for messaging. Stadium wraps will be designed by each club and Premier League said they aim to improve the environment both visually and acoustically, as well as creating consistency across the tournament.

Media exposure of these banners has been valued higher per match for sponsors than the LED perimeter boards. Across Premier League clubs, Nielsen’s Whitespace Valuation gave a global value of between £700,000 and £2m per match. Designs include sponsor branding, club messaging and giant mosaics.

Working closely with the Premier League and its clubs, CSM Live has been planning, producing and installing the large-scale coverings.

Alastair Bewick, chief executive of CSM Live, said: "The return of the Premier League was a massive cultural moment in the UK and we were pleased to play a part in supporting its restart. It was a significant piece of work, given the speed of the turnaround and the scale of the operation.

"The amount of branding we’ve produced is enough to cover the entirety of Green Park. We are thrilled with the outcome and it’s great to see elite-level football back up and running across the UK."

The Premier League returned on 17 June and the remaining fixtures are taking place over the course of the next month in a condensed schedule, with the season concluding on 26 July.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now