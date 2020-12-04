Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Premier Sports buys stake in JOE Media Group in reciprocal content deal

JOE will become exclusive digital partner for sports including Spain’s La Liga.

La Liga: Barcelona's Lionel Messi takes on players from Osasuna last month (Photo: Soccrates Images/Getty)
La Liga: Barcelona's Lionel Messi takes on players from Osasuna last month (Photo: Soccrates Images/Getty)

Sports TV broadcaster Premier Sports has invested in the owner of social publisher JOE Media Group in a deal that will see the two companies share their assets with each other.

JOE, which is owned by Greencastle Capital, will become the exclusive digital partner for Premier Sports’ rights portfolio, which includes the Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A football leagues, rugby union’s Guinness PRO14, NHL and Nascar – as well as, in the Republic of Ireland only, 53 Premier League games. 

Meanwhile Premier Sports’ channels, which are available via Sky, Virgin and the brand’s own streaming platform Premier Player, will provide a traditional broadcast outlet for JOE’s productions, which include House of Rugby and the Joe Cole-fronted football show All To Play For.

JOE and Premier are also planning to co-produce shows that can be simulcast across both platforms in what they described as a “pioneering approach”. 

Paul O’Donohoe, partner at Greencastle Capital, said: “We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Premier Sports. It is a big step for us in achieving our vision for the JOE Media Group in bridging the gap between digital publisher and broadcaster.

“The access this partnership provides to sports rights and new TV audiences gives us a unique position and offering in the market and is a strong verification of the great work our teams have done to date.”

Mickey O'Rourke, owner of Premier Sports, said that JOE “has a vast digital footprint across the UK & Ireland with inclusive male and female audiences and an extensive knowledge of how these audiences consume content online".

He added: “We have long been admirers of their original content including their sports, lifestyle and entertainment programming and are looking forward to working with their team to reach a new demographic.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

10 key consumer trends to help marketers plan for 2021

10 key consumer trends to help marketers plan for 2021

Promoted

December 03, 2020
Why podcasting is perfect for advertising in times of uncertainty

Why podcasting is perfect for advertising in times of uncertainty

Promoted

December 02, 2020
Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Promoted

November 30, 2020
What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

Promoted

November 30, 2020