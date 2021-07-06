Pret a Manger brings in Noddy Holder to celebrate Christmas in July

Pret a Manger has brought back its Christmas sandwich for a limited time after hearing customers felt they missed out in December during lockdown.

Slade lead singer Noddy Holder stars in the campaign spot by Kode Media, heralding the return of Pret's Christmas sandwich. Set to Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody, Holder is seen sitting in Pret confused by the Christmas cheer until he realises that the Christmas sandwich is back on the menu.

To launch the menu item in shops, Holder will be giving away 100 Christmas sandwiches to customers of Pret's 182 Wardour Street store in London from 11am today (6 July).

The sandwich – made of British turkey in a port and orange cranberry sauce, with herby pork stuffing, baby spinach leaves, free-range mayo and crispy onions – will also be available in Pret shops nationwide from today (6 July); and available for delivery through partners including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat. Following this limited run, the sandwich won't be back until the festive season this winter.

As well as providing some summer festive joy, Pret will donate 50p from every Christmas sandwich sold to The Pret Foundation, which works to alleviate poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Clare Clough, UK managing director of Pret a Manger, said: "Every year, customers ask us for the Christmas sandwich to return earlier and earlier, and after many customers missed out on having one last year we've decided to stand by our mission of spreading joy through our food and coffee, and bring our iconic Christmas sandwich back early for a limited time this summer.

"While we can't change the weather or the football scores this summer, we can help people celebrate and recreate some festive joy by reuniting them with their favourite Christmas sandwich."

The campaign will run across Pret's social channels, where Pret will also be sharing its Vegan Nut Roast recipe for vegans and vegetarians.

Mission is overseeing the project.