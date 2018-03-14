Kim Benjamin
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

PrettyGreen creates stand-alone event production house

PrettyGreen is launching a creative production house to meet clients' increased needs for content-focused experiences.

Sian Baker: heading up The Producers
Sian Baker: heading up The Producers

The Producers will be run by the agency's content and production managing director, Sian Baker, to tap into the growing need for "in-sourcing" and co-creation. Production teams will be set up as an extension of a client's team in terms of skill-set, mindset and location. 

"The agency model for event and experiences is ripe for a different approach and more efficient ROI," Baker said. "PrettyGreen has a reputation for delivering experiential and content-driven PR, and we felt that there was an opportunity to create a stand-alone event production house to deliver real business impact"

The Producers will bring to life content-focused, shareable brand experiences through what it terms the "hybrid ‘live, shared and content’ model, known as the 1,9,90".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now