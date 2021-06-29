PrettyLittleThing embraces staycation culture with UK hotel pop-up

PrettyLittleThing is embracing staycation culture by hosting a UK hotel pop-up in Devon.

The Boohoo.com owned fashion brand has responded to the rise in staycations brought on by the coronavirus lockdown restrictions by creating its "ultimate" branded getaway.

For the experience, a multimillion-pound house has been transformed into the "PrettyLittleThing hotel" complete with items from its homewares range.

A competition for early-bird guests is currently live. Winners will receive accommodation for up to three people, custom PrettyLittleThing merchandise, on-site entertainment, travel to and from the hotel, spa amenities and use of the swimming pool. There will also be staff on hand, including a private chef, wellness guru and make-up artist

Visitors can expect three meals a day and two activities during the stay.

Additional bookings will be taken for late September.

Nicki Capstick, marketing director of PrettyLittleThing, said: "The PrettyLittleThing hotel is something we have been excited to launch for a long time. We've carefully curated the decor and homeware from our own range to create the ultimate staycation destination this summer. We're looking forward to welcoming our first guests and ensure that they have the most incredible getaway after over a year of being unable to travel"

Rise at Seven worked alongside PrettyLittleThing to deliver the project.