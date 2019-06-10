Pride in London marks 50 years of Stonewall uprising with pop-up

Pride in London has created a pop-up shop to mark 50 years since the Stonewall uprising.

The shop, themed around the jubilee celebrations, has an art installation in its window featuring a rainbow of curated placards celebrating the pride flag and colours.

Located in Covent Garden, it will sell official Pride in London merchandise including clothing, flags and tote bags representing all communities and will also act as a community hub.

The pop-up, open until 12 July, will host a schedule of talks and workshops. Further details will be announced through the Pride in London social media channels and on its website.

Portas is delivering the activation. Its founder and chief creative officer, Mary Portas, said: "Shops aren’t just places for people to buy things any more; they’re spaces to come together to connect. Yes, you can buy a bit of Pride merchandise from our shop, but really it's about having a little space that Pride in London owns to connect with our community this summer."

Pride in London takes place in London on 6 July and is using the hashtag #PrideJubilee.