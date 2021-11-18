Prime Video's first European Christmas ad tells tale of unlikely friendship

Prime Video has launched its first Christmas ad in Europe, which celebrates an unlikely friendship forged through entertainment.

Created by CYW and produced by Blur, the ad initially follows a zookeeper as he trudges into work. Watching Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, his stony face finally produces a smile and, slowly, a hyena approaches from within the enclosure to watch the show with him.

After the hyena is bullied by her pack, the zookeeper sneaks her home to stay with him, only to find they need each other equally. Watching TV, going to visit Santa, and running home side-by-side, a lasting bond is formed and the pair find happiness within their unlikely friendship.

Directed by Chris Balmond, the ad is set to an arrangement of Smile by Nat King Cole, performed by Joy Crookes.

Helen Cowley, marketing director at Prime Video Europe, said: ​​“For our first Christmas advert for Prime Video here in Europe, we wanted to show that great TV shows and movies bring people and, occasionally, animals together.”

“Hattie” the hyena was brought to life with CGI from production house The Mill and, in recognition of the ad, Prime Video will be donating £100,000 to Pets as Therapy, a charity that works to give people access to pets in order to enrich their wellbeing.

Cowley added: “Hattie the hyena is sure to capture the imagination of all who encounter her. We know animals can play a special role in bringing smiles to many faces and are delighted to be donating to UK charity Pets As Therapy in recognition of the incredible work they do to connect people and animals over Christmas and all year round.”

The spot builds on Prime Video’s "Every smile tells a story" brand campaign, which showcased the range of emotions that TV shows and movies can evoke.

The ad will launch on TV, online and in cinemas.