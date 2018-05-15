Nicola Kemp
Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge back #MentalHealthMinute

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have joined stars including Lady Gaga, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, as part of a minute-long radio broadcast to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Royals: Prince Harry, left, alongside the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge
The historic media first, which will see over 300 stations run the minute-long broadcast, comes as part of Mental Health Awareness Week which this year is focused on tackling the impact of stress.

The Duke of Cambridge said: "Just starting a conversation on mental health can make all the difference, when you talk about something you have less reason to fear it."

Prince Harry added: "If you do have the courage to speak about it, you really can make things better."

The Mental Health Minute initiative has been lead by Radiocentre and the Radio Academy and its launch will come during the industry’s Radio Audio Week. The commercial networks involved in the campaign include Global and Bauer stations. 

The content will be created and produced by the content agency Somethin’ Else. It runs during Mental Health Awareness Week, which kicks off next week. 

Commenting on the campaign, Siobhan Kenny, chief executive at Radiocentre, said: "Radio is coming together in a UK first to shine a light on the important issue of mental health."

The Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign, which launched in 2016, brought together eight mental health charities including the Anna Freud Centre For Children and Families, Best Beginnings, Calm, Contact, Place 2 Be, Mind, The Mix and Young Minds. The campaign has successfully driven the need to talk openly about mental health up the media agenda. 

Lorraine Heggessey, chief executive of The Royal Foundation, said: "At its heart, Heads Together is about bringing people together to change the conversation on mental health. Nothing exemplifies this more than radio stations from all networks focusing their airtime on such an important topic, and talking directly with their listeners."



