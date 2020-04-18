Prince William and Kate lead 'Every mind matters' campaign to support mental health

Public Health England has launched a campaign under the "Every mind matters" banner, with a TV film narrated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge forming the centrepiece.

Created by Freuds, the spot will launch across TV channels from Monday and is supported by social media, digital and partner support activity.

"Every mind matters" includes new advice to help people manage the impact of coronavirus, the lockdown and the economic impact of the pandemic on their mental health.

PHE has created a range of resources, including a tailored Covid-19 mind plan, coronavirus-specific content for individuals and their loved ones, and support for mental well-being issues such as stress, anxiety, low mood and sleep problems.

The website signposts people to activities such as mindful-breathing exercises, help in reframing unhelpful thoughts and muscle-relaxation techniques. The content was developed in partnership with clinicians, academics, leading mental-health charities and social enterprises including Mind, Mental Health Foundation, Samaritans, Rethink and Mental Health First Aid England.

For anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, the website features a dedicated page listing organisations that can provide urgent support, with contact details.

PHE said the drive was informed by new data showing that the pandemic had taken a significant toll on people's well-being in the UK. The data shows that 85.2% of Brits are worried about the effect coronavirus is having on their life, with more than half (53.1%) saying it was affecting their well-being and almost half (46.9%) reporting high levels of anxiety.

Sheila Mitchell, marketing director at PHE, said: "Looking after your mental well-being is particularly important during this unprecedented time and that is the premise of our new campaign: now more than ever, every mind matters.

"We have focused 'Every mind matters' on providing content that will support people in facing the challenges of self-isolation and the lockdown period, and have delivered a campaign that is very much an integrated strand of the whole Covid-19 communications framework.

"To build reach and impact, we’ve secured the support of partners across the commercial, VCSE [voluntary community and social enterprise] and public sectors, including that of their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Developing and delivering the campaign from the homes of colleagues and agencies was an interesting challenge, but we managed to pull it off and to the tight deadlines demanded by a timely response to the evolving Covid-19 context."

In 2017, Prince William and Kate, along with Prince Harry, joined up with eight mental-health charities including Mind, Campaign Against Living Miserably and YoungMinds to launch Heads Together, a campaign and initiative aimed at tackling stigma and changing the conversation around mental health.