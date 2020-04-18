Simon Gwynn
Added 44 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Prince William and Kate lead 'Every mind matters' campaign to support mental health

Public Health England campaign is responding to data showing large majority of people in UK are worried about effect coronavirus is having on their life.

'Every mind matters': getting regular exercise can help promote good mental health
'Every mind matters': getting regular exercise can help promote good mental health

Public Health England has launched a campaign under the "Every mind matters" banner, with a TV film narrated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge forming the centrepiece.

Created by Freuds, the spot will launch across TV channels from Monday and is supported by social media, digital and partner support activity.

"Every mind matters" includes new advice to help people manage the impact of coronavirus, the lockdown and the economic impact of the pandemic on their mental health.

PHE has created a range of resources, including a tailored Covid-19 mind plan, coronavirus-specific content for individuals and their loved ones, and support for mental well-being issues such as stress, anxiety, low mood and sleep problems.

The website signposts people to activities such as mindful-breathing exercises, help in reframing unhelpful thoughts and muscle-relaxation techniques. The content was developed in partnership with clinicians, academics, leading mental-health charities and social enterprises including Mind, Mental Health Foundation, Samaritans, Rethink and Mental Health First Aid England.

For anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, the website features a dedicated page listing organisations that can provide urgent support, with contact details.

PHE said the drive was informed by new data showing that the pandemic had taken a significant toll on people's well-being in the UK. The data shows that 85.2% of Brits are worried about the effect coronavirus is having on their life, with more than half (53.1%) saying it was affecting their well-being and almost half (46.9%) reporting high levels of anxiety.

Sheila Mitchell, marketing director at PHE, said: "Looking after your mental well-being is particularly important during this unprecedented time and that is the premise of our new campaign: now more than ever, every mind matters.

"We have focused 'Every mind matters' on providing content that will support people in facing the challenges of self-isolation and the lockdown period, and have delivered a campaign that is very much an integrated strand of the whole Covid-19 communications framework.

"To build reach and impact, we’ve secured the support of partners across the commercial, VCSE [voluntary community and social enterprise] and public sectors, including that of their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Developing and delivering the campaign from the homes of colleagues and agencies was an interesting challenge, but we managed to pull it off and to the tight deadlines demanded by a timely response to the evolving Covid-19 context."

In 2017, Prince William and Kate, along with Prince Harry, joined up with eight mental-health charities including Mind, Campaign Against Living Miserably and YoungMinds to launch Heads Together, a campaign and initiative aimed at tackling stigma and changing the conversation around mental health.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to combat addiction (the marketing kind)

How to combat addiction (the marketing kind)

Promoted

April 17, 2020
"The IPA will help agencies and the industry to be resilient, to reorient and renew"

"The IPA will help agencies and the industry to be resilient, to reorient and renew"

Promoted

April 16, 2020
MEDIA
Uncommon's ECD Sam Walker on clever comedy radio

Uncommon's ECD Sam Walker on clever comedy radio

Promoted

April 01, 2020
MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020