Pringles celebrates football culture in spots that put its chips at the heart of the game

Pringles is celebrating football culture in a series of spots that combine its chips with the sport.

In “Keeping football fun”, created by Grey London, a fictional football team is playing around with their Pringles as they train and prepare for their matches.

In one film, a football team is lined up as if ready to start a match, but instead of focusing on the game ahead one player decides to get playful with his Pringles by creating himself a pair of Pringle duck lips.

The Kellogg-owned snack brand is aiming to spread its playful spirit by reminding people of the energy and feeling of the games wherever they watch and to make Pringles a part of the experience.

The ads were created by Gavin Kellet, David Hillyard, and directed Paul Gay from Dark Energy through Town Productions.

The campaign comprises multiple assets including TVC, social films, gifs, static images, OOH and stickers. Media is being managed by Carat for the campaign that will run across Europe in 24 national markets – primarily on TV and VOD, before having a social rollout from June.

Presto, Dentsu’s in-house dynamic creative solution, has developed a bespoke template to scale the creative and bring the brand to life by responding intelligently to real-time data signals across seven markets.

Kellogg, Carat, Grey and Presto collaboratively identified audience, time of day/day of week, and live sports signals as the key data triggers to be truly relevant to the Pringles audience and connect in a new way. Based on these real-time triggers, the template will dynamically populate Grey’s relevant copy matched with GIFs to ensure the creative served at that key moment in time is tailored to the individual.

Rui Frias, European senior brand manager at Pringles, said: “We’re really excited for the summer of football and to elevate the experience with our exciting assets and of course, with some Pringles too.

“Not only are our assets impactful and fun, but they will also target people at the right time with the right message. We can’t wait to see the reaction from our fans as they cheer on their teams.”