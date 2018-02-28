Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pringles and Cheez-It to stage basketball showdown

Kellogg snack brands Pringles and Cheez-It are offering five basketball fans the chance to take part in a celebrity game with coaching from sporting legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

Pringles and Cheez-It to stage basketball showdown

The "Celebrity crunch classic sweepstakes" will see fans voting for their chance to win a trip to San Antonio to play in a celebrity basketball game.

Winners will feature on two teams comprised of celebrities, including actors, athletes and famous personalities. "Team Cheez-It" will be coached by Magic Johnson and "Team Pringles" will be coached by Shaquille O'Neal; fans have to vote for their favourite celebrity team to be in with a chance of winning. 

The game will take place on 31 March. The "Celebrity crunch classic," now in its third year, is held with support from the National Association of Baskeball Coaches.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now