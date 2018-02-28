Pringles and Cheez-It to stage basketball showdown

The "Celebrity crunch classic sweepstakes" will see fans voting for their chance to win a trip to San Antonio to play in a celebrity basketball game.

Winners will feature on two teams comprised of celebrities, including actors, athletes and famous personalities. "Team Cheez-It" will be coached by Magic Johnson and "Team Pringles" will be coached by Shaquille O'Neal; fans have to vote for their favourite celebrity team to be in with a chance of winning.

The game will take place on 31 March. The "Celebrity crunch classic," now in its third year, is held with support from the National Association of Baskeball Coaches.