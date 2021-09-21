Shauna Lewis
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pringles’ mascot rebrands for first time in 20 years

The makeover coincides with the 30th anniversary of the snack brand’s UK launch

The most recent iteration of Mr P and his upcoming rebrand
The most recent iteration of Mr P and his upcoming rebrand

After 20 years of the same moustachioed face of Pringles' Mr P gracing cans of the eponymous crisps, the brand mascot will adopt a new, more emoji-esque look.

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Pringles being launched in the UK, the mascot – also known by the name Julius Pringles – has found himself with some new eyebrows and a smoother moustache, even if it has come at the price of his hair. Meanwhile, the cans will also be sporting some bolder packaging.

Since Pringles launched in the UK in 1991, their popularity has stayed strong, with five cans of Pringles being bought every second in the UK, according to the company. The most popular UK flavour is Sour Cream and Onion.

The original mascot was designed by Arch Drummond in New York in 1967. He has had six rebrands since, but this is Mr P’s first new look in 20 years.

Florence Kayll, brand manager at Pringles UK, said: “After being Pringles’ loyal mascot for many years, Mr P has had a well-deserved makeover, in what is his boldest look yet.

“While Mr P and the can design have both undergone a transformation, Brits can be confident that there are no changes to the amazing flavour and crunch found inside every Pringles can.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

Promoted

September 13, 2021
Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021