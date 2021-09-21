Pringles’ mascot rebrands for first time in 20 years

After 20 years of the same moustachioed face of Pringles' Mr P gracing cans of the eponymous crisps, the brand mascot will adopt a new, more emoji-esque look.

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Pringles being launched in the UK, the mascot – also known by the name Julius Pringles – has found himself with some new eyebrows and a smoother moustache, even if it has come at the price of his hair. Meanwhile, the cans will also be sporting some bolder packaging.

Since Pringles launched in the UK in 1991, their popularity has stayed strong, with five cans of Pringles being bought every second in the UK, according to the company. The most popular UK flavour is Sour Cream and Onion.

The original mascot was designed by Arch Drummond in New York in 1967. He has had six rebrands since, but this is Mr P’s first new look in 20 years.

Florence Kayll, brand manager at Pringles UK, said: “After being Pringles’ loyal mascot for many years, Mr P has had a well-deserved makeover, in what is his boldest look yet.

“While Mr P and the can design have both undergone a transformation, Brits can be confident that there are no changes to the amazing flavour and crunch found inside every Pringles can.”