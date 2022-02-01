Private View: Samsung, Adidas, Gucci, Walkers, Domino's, Heineken, Oatly

Alex Grieve

Chief creative officer, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

I’ve been working in advertising for 30 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work at some of the very best agencies in the world. I’ve worked with and led some of the very best talent in the world. Together, we’ve had success.

So, you’d think by now I’d be getting a handle on this thing we call creativity. But the very real truth is not really. And I’m OK with that. In fact, it’s what gets me out of bed every day. There is and never will be a formula for creativity. The thrill lies in trying to find order within the chaos; in connecting random dots; in quietening the inner voice that says, "This is hopeless, you are hopeless", and holding fast. You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. David Bowie expressed it way better than I ever could. “If you feel safe, you’re not working in the right area," he said. "Always go a little further into the water than you feel capable of. Go a little bit out of your depth and when your feet aren’t quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting.” With those words in mind, let’s look at this month’s work. Who’s dipping their toes in the surf? Who’s up to their navel? Who’s just out of their depth? Who’s still sunbathing on the beach?

Emma de la Fosse

Executive creative director, Digitas

I was born in inner London and raised on a large council estate. Most of my mates lived on the neighbouring estates, so I spent a lot of my formative years knocking around the sorts of places you see on the Adidas and Arsenal film. But I’d never recognise them today. They are alien and terrifying. Arsenal and Adidas are doing something to try to tackle the stabbings.

Arsenal and Adidas "No more red" by Iris

Emma de la Fosse: When I first saw the "No more red" film it looked like a superficial stunt. What scared kid is really going to put down a knife he believes he's using to defend himself just because his football team have taken red out of their shirts?

But dig a little deeper (as I had to) and you'll be rewarded with the most interesting part of the campaign; the investment in training in the creative industries and entrepreneurship that Arsenal is putting into the local community to fill the void between school and home. As Idris Elba says: "Not everyone can be a professional footballer." Shame there was no reference to any of that in the shirts film, as it would have given it more substance.

Alex Grieve: There’s much to like about this. It’s directed with a raw yet elegant intensity. Idris and Wrighty aren’t just speaking their lines; it’s clear they genuinely give a shit. Draining the red from the Arsenal kit delivers a surprisingly emotive ending. But (there’s always a but) it still feels a bit safe. And to truly tackle knife crime you need to do something truly dangerous. I’d say this is an idea that is up to its chest in the water.

British Heart Foundation "This is science" by Saatchi & Saatchi

EF: The next spot is also about saving lives but this time the killer is heart disease, which affects the young as well as the old. The BHF ad is shot like a feature film and could easily win something at The Arrows for cinematography. It deftly lands the point that there is a short and clear connection between lab work theory and real-life advances in heart medicine. Question is, will the next cure be there in time for you or your loved one? A sobering thought.

AG: It’s hard getting into the water. When that cold hits your ankles, it’s human nature to stop and get acclimatised. Which, it seems, is what has happened to this idea. It wants to be brave; we all want it to be brave but it can’t quite summon up the courage.

Heineken "Cheers with no alcohol. Now you can" by Publicis Italy and Le Pub

EF: This January I have mainly been drinking zero-alcohol beers. And I’ve had a very wide range to choose from. In fact, the no/low-alcohol market is pretty saturated. This is what makes the Heineken 0.0 strategy perplexing. "Now you can say cheers with no alcohol" seems to be positioning the lager as the first and only no-alcohol beer. I’m baffled of Shepherds Bush. But if you can overlook the strategic conundrum, the spot is witty and looks beautiful – 10 out of 10 for craft.

AG: I also love what Heineken is doing. In my opinion, it is doing the second-best beer advertising in the world after (shameless plug) Guinness. Which is why it can do better than this. 0.0% is a dream brief and the "walk through history" execution is a bit of an old chestnut. Toes in water.

Samsung "Exynos 2200: Playtime is over" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty

EF: Like Heineken, the Samsung Exynos film is 10 out of 10 for craft. Samsung has resisted the urge to have a phone all the way through – hurrah – and instead, we follow our heroine from a street market, where she is offered many pixelated metaphors for mobile platform games (there’s a nice nod to Fruit Ninja) and down into the consul world (Bladerunner meets the Mos Eisley Cantina).

One of my kids is an ex pro-gamer who built his own gaming PC so I tested it out on him. “Yeah, it’s good.” Job done.

AG: This idea (and I realise I speak for only 50% of the population) has done the hardest thing of all. It has taken a big breath and braved the freezing water making contact with the knackers. Oh, sweet jesus, it hurts. This is a beautifully crafted BIG film. The kind of thing a BIG brand like Samsung should and needs to be doing. But now the plums have been dipped, the next step, next time, is to venture further into the deep.

The North Face and Gucci "Francis Bourgeois" by Highsnobiety

EF: Gucci x Northface x Highsnobiety x Wes Anderson. I made that last bit up but the film is definitely a "homage" to him. Lovely bit of fashion fluff this, highly watchable, proving that using influencers is still cool as long as they are in their natural habitat. The debate still rumbles on, of course, as to whether trainspotting is really an authentic passion of Francis Bourgeois or an affectation but I’m not getting involved...

AG: This is not even on the beach. It overslept and is still in bed in the hotel. The trouble may have been that it spent all night trying to secure TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois and then forgot it needed an idea as well.

Oatly "Norm's old pal milk" by Oatly Department of Mind Control

EF: The New Norm & Al show for Oatley leaves me asking a lot of questions. Why does Norm look like Andy Burnham? Does milk make you fart? Is anyone going to watch all five five-minute online episodes?

Yes. It’ll help that the campaign has got a stonking paid media spend which will get the owned media stuff in front of people’s eyeballs. Plus, Isle of Dogs master puppeteer Andy Gent has created a series of cracking animated shorts that manage to be very entertaining while still landing the main messages. Well done, Oatley Mind Control, I say, for ignoring all those social media experts and their “10-sec social video is best practice” and daring to do something different.

AG: I love what Oatly is doing. Its OOH is some of the very best out there. But I don’t love Norm & Al. This was a very long five minutes, during which I smiled not a lot. But comedy is a funny business so it may just be this isn’t my thing. I’m sure many will smile. It’s certainly not a "safe" way to advertise a plant-based, milk substitute so let’s allow this idea to be up to its upper thighs.

Walkers "Britain's most loved crisps" by VCCP

EF: Unlike Oatly, Walkers isn't daring to do something different. The idea here is people eating crisps shot from the bottom of the packet. I’m surprised a brand with its stellar creative heritage couldn’t pull something more imaginative out of the bag. Following the shortage of Walkers last year, "The big come back" has got to be the big creative opportunity, no? Even the track (It Must Be Love – one of my all-time faves) sounds a bit obvious. Sorry, Walkers. It’s not "love" for me.

AG: My dog, Bonnie, loves the sea. Or rather she loves to bound into the surf and then, as soon as the salt water touches her paws, run away squealing and terrified. Much like this Walkers spot. It identifies some "truths" about the way we eat crisps but, sadly, none of those truths is entertaining.

Domino's "Domin-oh-hoo-hoo" by VCCP

EF: While I didn't love Walkers, I’ll have a slice of pizza. Alongside Mighty Meaty and Vegi Supreme, Domino's has a new favourite: Yodelling Betty. Apparently, 95% of the population watched Betty yodel so they’ve rolled her out to yodel again. This is fun, entertaining, populist stuff. That’s not an insult by the way. Popular and populist is what you want in fast-food advertising. It’s what me and my mates loved, back in the day.

AG: My 18-year-old daughter loves Domino's. She also loves this spot. I’m not sure I’d go that far but I am in like with it. It’s weird and wonderful. It’s distinctive and memorable. It’s about mates who genuinely seem like mates. It’s funny. It may still have its feet firmly planted on the seabed but if this campaign pushes on it may start swimming.

That’s me done. As we take the plunge into 2022, let’s all try to get a little bit out of our depth. That’s the exciting place. It’s where the magic happens. Let’s make David Bowie proud.