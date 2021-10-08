Uswitch
Arvind Hickman
Added 37 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

‘Probably not time Uswitch': ads sway consumers from using service in energy crisis

Campaign created by Joint and Zenith.

Uswitch: campaign run in newspapers where 'consumer fears are being stoked'
Energy comparison site Uswitch has launched a campaign that essentially tells customers not to use its service during the national energy crisis.

Over the past few weeks, scores of energy suppliers have gone bust, forcing 1.7 million Brits onto new suppliers selected by Ofgem as a global shortage set energy prices soaring across the nation.

This month, a national energy cap on suppliers' default tarif increased by 12% and is expected to rise again next April, with annual energy bills predicted to rise by £400.

Uswitch, which helps consumers find the cheapest energy deals, has advised that saying locked into current energy deals – in most cases – is the best option, and is telling consumers “U stay put” and “It’s probably not time Uswitch”.

The campaign has run in the press and social media with ads created by Joint London and media buying handled by Zenith, which won the Uswitch media account last year.

Zenith chief strategy officer Rich Kirk said the campaign will expand into other channels shortly, but initially ran in newspapers because “that's where people's fears are being stoked”.

“This is a completely unprecedented situation for Uswitch – but brilliant brands turn tough moments into opportunities,’’ he said. 

“By being present in the environments where customers are having their fears raised, we hope we can reassure people that they don’t need to switch right now, and direct them to more advice. It’s a bold move that demonstrates Uswitch is the leader in the switching category.”

