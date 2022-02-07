Promoted
The Trade Desk
Georganna Simpson
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

New year, same bloody difficult challenge? No problem, Campaign and The Trade Desk’s new video series helps you solve it

Perhaps your digital ads aren’t getting the traction you hoped. Maybe you’re grappling with privacy versus personalisation – or struggling to keep up with technology and the endless need to upskill. 

We’re kicking off a new video series, Digital Dilemmas, in partnership with The Trade Desk, tackling the problems that marketers are grappling with – in real time.

A senior digital marketer, alongside an expert from The Trade Desk, address your dilemmas. Jargon free, straight-talking advice to get you over whatever digital barriers are in your way. 

So if you’ve got a problem you’d love to see us solve later this month, get in touch. Email me at georganna.simpson@haymarket.com and you’re welcome to remain anonymous if you prefer.

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now