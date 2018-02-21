Produce UK appoints new managing director

The agency’s founder Catherine Borowski will move into a head of creative and chief executive role to focus on creative and client development.

In her new role, Oxley will focus on business and client expansion as well as the development of multi-disciplinary partnerships.

Oxley started working with Produce UK in 2016 as business development director and was managing partner and owner of House PR for six years, working on creative communications and events campaigns for clients including MTV, Peugeot, Absolut Vodka and Selfridges.

Borowski said: "Sam has made a tremendous impact on the business since she arrived. We have now defined the role that lets Sam use her full range of skills and provides more of her client management and strategic insight across our business."

Produce UK’s current client portfolio includes Wembley Park, MUJI, Cartoon Network and British Land.

Oxley added: "We’re on an impressive growth trajectory, fed by the delivery of some truly creative projects such as Slideatron at Wembley Park. Event-related work was always a big part of my work at House PR and I am delighted to be part of an agency that creates such impactful experiences.