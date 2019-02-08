Brittaney Kiefer
Production companies Blink and Rogue form joint venture

Their talent rosters include Dougal Wilson and Sam Brown.

Joint venture: Crompton, Studholme and van der Gaag
Blink and Rogue are forming a joint venture, bringing together their specialties in commercial production, animation, automotive, music videos and long-form entertainment. 

The two companies will retain their own brands, talent rosters and management, while combining their resources to increase opportunities for their directors and clients. In March, Rogue will move into Blink’s building on Wardour Street in London, forming a creative production hub. 

Carnage, Rogue’s spin-off company specialising in automotive production that is led by chief executive David van der Gaag, will maintain its office on Stephen Street in London's Fitzrovia. Blink entertainment arm Blink Industries, animation studio Blinkink and music production division Major Tom will also keep their space in Holloway, London. 

Blink represents directors such as Dougal Wilson, while Rogue’s roster includes Sam Brown. 

Talks began between Blink and Rogue last summer. The companies said they share a culture and vision for producing excellent creative work, while having complementary talent rosters. 

James Studholme, Blink’s chairman, said: "This union prefigures our belief that a group of complementary specialisms at the top of their games, working together harmoniously and seamlessly to create the very best work possible across all moving media, is what our industry needs now and in the future." 

Charlie Crompton, co-founder of Rogue, added: "In an industry that seems to be running away from great creativity, we’re united in a belief that we must continue to run towards it. We passionately believe in the transcendent magic of great filmmaking."

