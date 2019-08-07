Sara Spary
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Profits tumble at Disney despite box office hits

The company is gearing up to launch Netflix rival Disney+ in November.

Disney: Avengers
Disney: Avengers

Profits at The Walt Disney Company fell 51% to $1.4bn (£1.15bn) in the three months to 29 June, prompting a 5% fall in its share price after the results were announced.

The company, which saw revenues rise 33% to $20.2bn, missed analyst expectations despite a string of movie hits over the period including Aladdin and Avengers: Endgame, which surpassed $1bn in its opening weekend in April and has since become the biggest grossing movie ever.

Disney chairman and chief executive Bob Iger said the results reflected its efforts to "effectively integrate" TV and film assets purchased from 21st Century Fox in March for $71bn.

The company is also gearing up to launch its streaming service, Disney+, a rival to Netflix, in November – costs of which, according to the BBC, could weigh on company profits for several years.

It is expected to bundle Disney+ with its other streaming services Hulu and ESPN+ when it launches in the US in November for $12.99 a month. There is no UK launch confirmed yet.

Speaking on Tuesday, Iger said Disney+ would be "the most important product that the company has launched" in his two-decade tenure.

Earlier this week Campaign reported that Luke Bradley-Jones is set to join Disney after quitting as Sky CMO after Sky confirmed Bradley-Jones is leaving the Comcast-owned pay-TV firm, and multiple sources said he is heading to Disney for a senior role. Disney declined to comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
MEDIA
Creativity can regain its ambition here

Creativity can regain its ambition here

Promoted

July 29, 2019