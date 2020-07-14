Promote Iceland invites visitors to let off lockdown steam with screams

M&C Saatchi has launched a scream therapy-inspired campaign for Promote Iceland. It is the agency’s first work for the tourism body since winning the creative account last month.

Filmed during lockdown when "terrible stuff continues to happen", the ad shows housebound Icelanders as they cut their own hair, binge-watch TV shows and attempt to complete elaborate horse-based jigsaws.

They finally snap and let out some almighty screams, inadvertently transporting them to the great outdoors, where they can vent their frustrations in peace.

People around the world can "send" their screams, shouts and yells to seven locations across Iceland via the campaign website. Locations include Festarfjall in Reykjanes Peninsula, Djúpivogur in the east and the Skógafoss waterfall in the south.

Running across Canada, Denmark, Germany, the UK and the US from today (Wednesday), the work was written by Camila Gurgel, art directed by Ieva Paulina and directed by Samuel & Gunnar through Skot.

"Across the world, people have been through a lot in the last few months," Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Promote Iceland, said. "We empathise and want to do what we can to help people relieve their frustrations. In Iceland, we are lucky enough to have vast open spaces and beautiful nature that is the perfect place to let out frustrations.

"We feel this is just what the world needs. And when people are ready to resume travelling, they can come and experience it for themselves."

Iceland has been welcoming European Union and UK visitors back to the country since 15 July, with restrictions lifted on all businesses, entertainment, restaurants and bars.

Paulina added: "Most of us are getting a bit stir crazy at this point and wishing we could travel to the places we love.

"We can all relate to that feeling of release when you’ve been able to let out your frustrations and get something off your chest. And what better place to do that than Iceland? It’s a really magical, healing place – we wanted to bring that to life for everyone stuck at home."

In 2017, Promote Iceland launched a campaign featuring "the hardest karaoke song in the world", created by former agency The Brooklyn Brothers as well as Íslenska.