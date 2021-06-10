Proof of outdoor’s rude health

In what has been a challenging year for all, the out of home industry has demonstrated its ability to innovate and adapt creatively – a fact reflected in the record number of entries for this year’s Outdoor Media Awards, celebrated on 10 June.
It's a good time to reflect. This is the 15th year of the OMAs – which Campaign is proud to host with Clear Channel, our long-term partner in these awards – and the first I have chaired as Campaign’s UK editor-in-chief.
It has been great to see this partnership go from strength to strength despite Covid and and I loved reading through the entry papers and looking at the work.
I have covered the out of home sector as a journalist for more than 10 years and it has been fantastic to see the medium develop and digitise over that period.
The last 16 months have been incredibly tough for everybody but it has been cheering to see the out of home industry rally around, collaborate and, of course, support good causes such as the NHS.
In many ways, it felt like outdoor was the medium that mattered during the pandemic because the empty streets captured how we were all living and working in isolation.
And it is fitting that an outdoor media owner – Clear Channel – won Commercial Team of the Year at the Campaign Media Awards earlier this year.
Judging these awards was inspiring. Tremendous creativity, brilliant brand-building work and beautiful artwork were on show – from some of the world’s biggest advertisers to the smallest.
As we look forward to life after lockdown, out of home is in rude health.
WINNERS AND FINALISTS
GRAND PRIX
WINNER
HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK
SHORTLIST
B&Q “Build a Life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
LEGO Group “LEGO ‘Rebuild The World’: Mid-Air Haptics” by Rapport / Initiative
WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence
Specsavers “Live Appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH
Vodafone “Digital Roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy
Ancestry “Ancestry ‘The Blitz’: Bringing the Past Back to Life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy
Netflix “Entertain the World” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
BECO “BECO. #STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON
Halfords “Winter Motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL
MET Police “Look Out for Thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
CREATIVE
Visual Craft Award
Gold
B&Q "Build a life" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
Silver
Vagina Museum "Open soon" by Pablo London / JackArts / DayLite LED
Bronze
KFC "Finger lickin’ good" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother
Shortlist
HUN Wine "Great wine in a can" by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON
Mango Bikes "No fluff" by Evolve OOH / JKO Collective / Mellor&Smith
Meatless Farm "Now that’s an M...F... campaign" by Meatless Farm
Tech Innovation Award
Gold
Lego "Rebuild the world: mid-air haptics” by Lego Group/ Rapport / Initiative
Silver
Nespresso “Nespresso storeboost: Nespresso vertuo” by The Cloud and Compass / Storeboost / VIOOH
Bronze
Boursin “We summer, oui Boursin” by Boursin/ Bel Group/ Spark Foundry / Tracy Locke
Shortlist
Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy
Asda “Drive further for less” by Posterscope / Spark Foundry
MyHeroes “International campaign to celebrate key workers” by Kinetic / DOOH.com
Installation and Experience Award
Gold
WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence
Silver
PlayStation “PlayStation 5 Launch: TfL Takeover” by TfL / MediaCom / Red Consultancy / Studio Diva
Bronze
Amazon "Amazon Prime video “PICARDilly Star Trek: Picard” by Initiative
Shortlist
FIFA21 “EA FIFA21: Arts United” by Electronic Arts / Kinetic / m/SIX / Mural Republic
NIVEA Men “NIVEA Men Liverpool FC celebration” by Beiersdorf / Posterscope / Carat / Superior / Cheil UK / Mural Republic
Penguin Random House “Ottolenghi flavour launch” by Kinetic / the7stars / Elliot Thomas
PLANNING
Data and Intelligence Award
Gold
Specsavers “Live appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH
Silver
Crystal Ski “Crystal Ski seasons” by TUI / MediaCom / iDOOH / Crystal Ski in-house team
Bronze
Tesco “Tesco Christmas” by Kinetic / Mediacom / BBH
Shortlist
Unilever “Lifebuoy: information protection system” by Kinetic / Mindshare / MullenLowe
TSB “Spend and save PCA launch” by the7stars
GSK Piri “Targeting the condition, not the season” by The Trade Desk / Spark Foundry / Digitas
Cross-Format Award
Gold
Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy
Silver
B&Q “Build a life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
Bronze
McDonald's “McDonald’s reassurance” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / Leo Burnett
Shortlist
KFC “Finger lickin’ good” by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother
Wrigley’s “Mask breath” by Mars / Mediacom / George Peto
Cross-Channel Award
Gold
Ancestry “The Blitz’: bringing the past back to life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy
Silver
The Coca-Cola Company “Coca-Cola open like never before” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / Epoch
Bronze
Material Focus “Recycle your electricals” by December 19 / JCDecaux / Global / Truant London
Shortlist
Tesco “COVID-19 helps for safer shopping: NHS hours” by Tesco Stores / Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH
Gousto “Give it some Gousto” by Kinetic / the7stars / M&C Saatchi
GSK Piri “Targeting the sufferer, not the season” by Publicis / Platform GSK / Weber
EFFECTIVENESS
Brand Fame
Gold
Netflix “Entertain the world” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
Silver
Amazon “Amazon Prime Video 2020” by Initiative
Bronze
Costa “Costa 2020” by MediaCom / Kinetic / Pablo London
Shortlist
Subway “ Subway” by Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / Above & Beyond
SME & Local Advertising Award
Gold
BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON
Silver
HUN Wine “The worst time to launch a new brand” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON
Bronze
Jurassic Fibre “#Megafibreforus” by t&s creative communications / Dee Henry / Clear Channel
Shortlist
EMILY “Lockdown OOH Campaign” by Kate Patrick
New Approach Award
Gold
Halfords “Winter motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL
Silver
DFS “Halo Luxe” by MediaCom / iDOOH via Unmissable / Krow
Bronze
British Gas HomeCare “Here to solve” by Kinetic / MediaCom / Nucleus
Shortlist
Ancestry “How Ancestry reawakened the spirit of the Blitz through the power of local” by Kinetic / the7stars / Anomaly / Red Consultancy
Erdinger Weiβbier “Never skim an Erdinger” by Kinetic / MediaCom
Fineco Bank “Trade without compromise” by Talon Outdoor / Hearts & Science
PLATFORM FOR GOOD
National Social Impact
Gold
HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK
Silver
Tesco “Covid19 Every little helps” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH
Bronze
eBay “Individually brilliant. Stronger as one” by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / McCann
Shortlist
NCDV “Abusers always work from home” by Wunderman Thompson UK / Kinetic
BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON
Beyond “DOOH offsetting” by Rapport IMPACT / Rapport
Community Social Impact
Gold
MET Police “Look out for thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
Silver
Dettol & TfL “Helping reopen London” by Reckitt / Zenith / McCann Worldgroup UK
Bronze
Rising Arts Agency “#WhoseFuture” by Out of Hand
Shortlist
MyHeroes “International campaign to celebrate key workers” by DOOH.com / Kinetic
TALENT
Rising Star Award
Winner
Jack Monaghan – Rapport
Winner
Hannah Payne – Kinetic
Shortlist
Charlotte McDougall – Talon Outdoor
Emily Gates – Talon Outdoor
Heather Williams – Kinetic
Mavesh Malik – JCDecaux UK
Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor
Winner
Gill Reid – MediaCom
Shortlist
Nicole Lonsdale – Kinetic
Roy Shepherd – Goodstuff
Sophie Pemberton – Talon Outdoor