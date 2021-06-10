Proof of outdoor’s rude health

In what has been a challenging year for all, the out of home industry has demonstrated its ability to innovate and adapt creatively – a fact reflected in the record number of entries for this year’s Outdoor Media Awards, celebrated on 10 June.

It's a good time to reflect. This is the 15th year of the OMAs – which Campaign is proud to host with Clear Channel, our long-term partner in these awards – and the first I have chaired as Campaign’s UK editor-in-chief.



It has been great to see this partnership go from strength to strength despite Covid and and I loved reading through the entry papers and looking at the work.



I have covered the out of home sector as a journalist for more than 10 years and it has been fantastic to see the medium develop and digitise over that period.



The last 16 months have been incredibly tough for everybody but it has been cheering to see the out of home industry rally around, collaborate and, of course, support good causes such as the NHS.



In many ways, it felt like outdoor was the medium that mattered during the pandemic because the empty streets captured how we were all living and working in isolation.



And it is fitting that an outdoor media owner – Clear Channel – won Commercial Team of the Year at the Campaign Media Awards earlier this year.



Judging these awards was inspiring. Tremendous creativity, brilliant brand-building work and beautiful artwork were on show – from some of the world’s biggest advertisers to the smallest.



As we look forward to life after lockdown, out of home is in rude health.

WINNERS AND FINALISTS

GRAND PRIX

WINNER

HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK

SHORTLIST



B&Q “Build a Life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon

LEGO Group “LEGO ‘Rebuild The World’: Mid-Air Haptics” by Rapport / Initiative

WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence

Specsavers “Live Appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH

Vodafone “Digital Roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy

Ancestry “Ancestry ‘The Blitz’: Bringing the Past Back to Life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy

Netflix “Entertain the World” by Kinetic / Wavemaker

BECO “BECO. #STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON

Halfords “Winter Motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL

MET Police “Look Out for Thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker



CREATIVE





Visual Craft Award

Gold

B&Q "Build a life" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon

Silver

Vagina Museum "Open soon" by Pablo London / JackArts / DayLite LED

Bronze

KFC "Finger lickin’ good" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother

Shortlist

HUN Wine "Great wine in a can" by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON

Mango Bikes "No fluff" by Evolve OOH / JKO Collective / Mellor&Smith

Meatless Farm "Now that’s an M...F... campaign" by Meatless Farm



Tech Innovation Award

Gold

Lego "Rebuild the world: mid-air haptics” by Lego Group/ Rapport / Initiative

Silver

Nespresso “Nespresso storeboost: Nespresso vertuo” by The Cloud and Compass / Storeboost / VIOOH

Bronze

Boursin “We summer, oui Boursin” by Boursin/ Bel Group/ Spark Foundry / Tracy Locke

Shortlist

Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy

Asda “Drive further for less” by Posterscope / Spark Foundry

MyHeroes “International campaign to celebrate key workers” by Kinetic / DOOH.com



Installation and Experience Award

Gold

WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence

Silver

PlayStation “PlayStation 5 Launch: TfL Takeover” by TfL / MediaCom / Red Consultancy / Studio Diva

Bronze

Amazon "Amazon Prime video “PICARDilly Star Trek: Picard” by Initiative

Shortlist

FIFA21 “EA FIFA21: Arts United” by Electronic Arts / Kinetic / m/SIX / Mural Republic

NIVEA Men “NIVEA Men Liverpool FC celebration” by Beiersdorf / Posterscope / Carat / Superior / Cheil UK / Mural Republic

Penguin Random House “Ottolenghi flavour launch” by Kinetic / the7stars / Elliot Thomas

PLANNING





Data and Intelligence Award

Gold

Specsavers “Live appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH

Silver

Crystal Ski “Crystal Ski seasons” by TUI / MediaCom / iDOOH / Crystal Ski in-house team

Bronze

Tesco “Tesco Christmas” by Kinetic / Mediacom / BBH

Shortlist

Unilever “Lifebuoy: information protection system” by Kinetic / Mindshare / MullenLowe

TSB “Spend and save PCA launch” by the7stars

GSK Piri “Targeting the condition, not the season” by The Trade Desk / Spark Foundry / Digitas



Cross-Format Award

Gold

Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy

Silver

B&Q “Build a life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon

Bronze

McDonald's “McDonald’s reassurance” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / Leo Burnett

Shortlist

KFC “Finger lickin’ good” by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother

Wrigley’s “Mask breath” by Mars / Mediacom / George Peto



Cross-Channel Award

Gold

Ancestry “The Blitz’: bringing the past back to life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy

Silver

The Coca-Cola Company “Coca-Cola open like never before” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / Epoch

Bronze

Material Focus “Recycle your electricals” by December 19 / JCDecaux / Global / Truant London

Shortlist

Tesco “COVID-19 helps for safer shopping: NHS hours” by Tesco Stores / Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH

Gousto “Give it some Gousto” by Kinetic / the7stars / M&C Saatchi

GSK Piri “Targeting the sufferer, not the season” by Publicis / Platform GSK / Weber

EFFECTIVENESS







Brand Fame

Gold

Netflix “Entertain the world” by Kinetic / Wavemaker

Silver

Amazon “Amazon Prime Video 2020” by Initiative

Bronze

Costa “Costa 2020” by MediaCom / Kinetic / Pablo London

Shortlist

Subway “ Subway” by Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / Above & Beyond

SME & Local Advertising Award

Gold

BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON

Silver

HUN Wine “The worst time to launch a new brand” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON

Bronze

Jurassic Fibre “#Megafibreforus” by t&s creative communications / Dee Henry / Clear Channel

Shortlist

EMILY “Lockdown OOH Campaign” by Kate Patrick



New Approach Award

Gold

Halfords “Winter motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL

Silver

DFS “Halo Luxe” by MediaCom / iDOOH via Unmissable / Krow

Bronze

British Gas HomeCare “Here to solve” by Kinetic / MediaCom / Nucleus

Shortlist

Ancestry “How Ancestry reawakened the spirit of the Blitz through the power of local” by Kinetic / the7stars / Anomaly / Red Consultancy

Erdinger Weiβbier “Never skim an Erdinger” by Kinetic / MediaCom

Fineco Bank “Trade without compromise” by Talon Outdoor / Hearts & Science



PLATFORM FOR GOOD

National Social Impact

Gold

HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK

Silver

Tesco “Covid19 Every little helps” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH

Bronze

eBay “Individually brilliant. Stronger as one” by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / McCann

Shortlist

NCDV “Abusers always work from home” by Wunderman Thompson UK / Kinetic

BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON

Beyond “DOOH offsetting” by Rapport IMPACT / Rapport



Community Social Impact

Gold

MET Police “Look out for thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker

Silver

Dettol & TfL “Helping reopen London” by Reckitt / Zenith / McCann Worldgroup UK

Bronze

Rising Arts Agency “#WhoseFuture” by Out of Hand

Shortlist

MyHeroes “International campaign to celebrate key workers” by DOOH.com / Kinetic

TALENT

Rising Star Award

Winner

Jack Monaghan – Rapport

Winner

Hannah Payne – Kinetic

Shortlist

Charlotte McDougall – Talon Outdoor

Emily Gates – Talon Outdoor

Heather Williams – Kinetic

Mavesh Malik – JCDecaux UK



Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor

Winner

Gill Reid – MediaCom

Shortlist

Nicole Lonsdale – Kinetic

Roy Shepherd – Goodstuff

Sophie Pemberton – Talon Outdoor