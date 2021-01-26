Prostate Cancer UK teams up with Sky Media for sport-inspired campaign

Prostate Cancer UK has partnered Sky Media for a campaign that uses sport to highlight the importance of men’s relationships with their loved ones.

The national TV campaign includes three short documentaries, three to five minutes long, which will be shown during editorial content on Sky Sports' linear channels, as well as being hosted on Sky Sports' YouTube channel and articles on SkySports.com. The spots tell the stories through the eyes of men experiencing prostate cancer and their loved ones.

The first documentary aired on Sunday 24 January, with the remaining two airing in February. Twenty-second versions of the films will be shared on Sky Sports’ social media.

Each documentary was created to appeal to different sports fans. One includes a conversation with Lauren Clark, widow of former England cricketer Bob Willis, and is hosted across Sky Sports Cricket.

The other two tell the stories of golfers Tyrone Carter and Franklyn Skinner, and football fan Errol McKellar. They will be shown during the Golf studio segments and Soccer Saturday respectively.

Alongside these, Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling appears in a pair of ads for Prostate Cancer UK. The first is a reworked version of 2019's "Men, we are with you", created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty. The second is a bespoke address by Stelling that will air during the ad breaks of three consecutive Soccer Saturday episodes, beginning on the 30 January.

The campaign was created by Sky Media Creative Solutions and directed by Chris Brown through Diagonal View. The partnership was brokered by the7star’s Supernova Team.

Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Prostate Cancer UK on such an important campaign. It is essential for their message to cut through and connect with men and their families across the UK, and there is no better way to do this than through the reach of TV.

“Sky Sports and Jeff have supported the charity for a long time, and we hope the new partnership amplifies the charity’s aim to give men the support they need knowing that we’re all in this together.”