Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Protestors 'hack' Tube ads with anti-deportation messages

Activists claimed to have replaced 'hundreds' of Tube ads on International Migrants Day.

Ads appeared on Tube carriages in central London today (picture: Twitter/@lgsmigrants)
Ads appeared on Tube carriages in central London today (picture: Twitter/@lgsmigrants)

Ads on the London Underground have been torn down today and replaced by signs that explain how to stop deportations on flights. 

This morning, activist group Lesbians and Gays Supports the Migrants claimed to have "hacked" hundreds of Tube ads on International Migrants Day today.

The guerrilla ad explains how to stop deportations on British Airways and other airlines that "regularly deport people".

Copying the British Transport Police’s "See it, say it, stop it" campaign strapline, the execution demonstrates how to take action in the form of an in-flight safety instruction card.

The posters advise travellers to speak to the pilot if they see someone being deported, as well as "stand up and refuse to sit down" – a tactic to prevent the plane from taking off.

The campaigners said they have also handed out leaflets with the same advice at Heathrow Airport. 

British Airways said it is legally required to deport people when asked to do so by the Home Office under the 1971 Immigration Act. 

"Not fulfilling this obligation amounts to breaking the law. Airlines only have the right to refuse deportees on the basis that they feel there is a threat to the safety or security of the aircraft/its passengers or the individual," a BA spokesman said. 

However, Virgin Atlantic announced in June that it would stop accepting forced deportations, following concern over the removal of Windrush-generation migrants and LGBT asylum seekers. 

Transport for London did not immediately return a request for comment from Campaign

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
MEDIA
What type of leader are you?

What type of leader are you?

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
MEDIA
The&Partnership's Micky Tudor: in great advertising, it's the thought that counts

The&Partnership's Micky Tudor: in great advertising, it's the thought that counts

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago