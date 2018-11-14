Proximity hires Mindshare's Adam Fulford for top strategy job

Proximity: Fulford and Ludzker

Proximity London has appointed Mindshare’s Adam Fulford to the new position of chief strategy officer.

Reporting to chief executive Gabrielle Ludzker, Fulford will lead a 70-strong team covering strategy, data, user experience and marketing transformation.

After an "onboarding" period, Fulford will join the Omnicom agency full time in January. He will oversee Proximity's head of data, head of UX and head of strategy roles. Ben Tan joined the agency as head of strategy last month from BBD Perfect Storm.

Fulford joined Mindshare in 2014 after two years as executive planning director at Rufus Leonard. Before that, he was head of planning at i-level. He has also worked at Grand Union, TMW and Cetelem.

As managing partner at Mindshare, he was responsible for redefining the agency’s proposition and driving growth, culminating in new-business wins including Apple, Dollar Shave Club and Deliveroo.

Other work includes developing content platforms for Marks & Spencer and the Love Island partnership with Superdrug.

Ludzker said: "Adam has rigorously travelled through our industry. From client-side to digital, CRM, branding, experience design and media, he’s done it all, making him a truly unique find. He is perfectly placed to harness the collective genius of the agency at a time when we are pushing boundaries in customer experience.

"Adam is a natural alchemist and is exactly what we need as we continue to grow and develop our proposition in the data-led creative space."

Fulford added: "Truly brand-defining experiences today do more with less, connecting data to experience, strategy to creativity and business to customer across platforms and lifetimes. Proximity’s ability to join these dots, simply and easily, places them at the vanguard of advertising’s new age."